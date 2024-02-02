Craig (foot) was a full participant during Friday's practice and has a chance to play in Saturday's game against the Kings, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Craig's official status for Saturday's game will be released Friday night, but it sounds like he could be listed as questionable for the first time since landing on the injury report. The veteran forward has been out since mid-December, but he's on the verge of a return, though he figures to be limited to a reserve role during his first game back.