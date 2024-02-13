Craig (toe) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers.

For the second game in a row, Craig appears on Chicago's injury report with a left toe sprain, but it didn't prevent him from playing in Monday's 136-126 win over the Hawks and shouldn't keep him off the court Wednesday either. While Alex Caruso (toe) was sidelined Monday, Craig played 27 minutes -- his most since Dec. 11 -- and finished with nine points (3-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block.