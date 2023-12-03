Craig closed Saturday's 124-118 victory over the Pelicans with 15 points (5-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one block over 19 minutes.

Craig was one of many Bulls players to step up Saturday, leading them to their second straight victory. While the production was serviceable, the fact he played only 19 minutes needs to be accounted for. In fact, his playing time has exceeded 20 minutes only once in the past eight games. That simply isn't enough for him to be considered outside of deeper formats.