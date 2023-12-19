The Bulls announced Tuesday that Craig (heel) has been diagnosed with an acute sprain of his right plantar fascia. Craig will be immobilized for approximately four weeks, followed by a period of rehabilitation that will take an additional 4-to-6 weeks.

Based on the timetable the Bulls provided, it seems that Craig will aim to return to action in late February. Chicago will be without one of its best three-and-D players, but Patrick Williams, Alex Caruso and Dalen Terry are candidates to receive extended minutes in Craig's absence.