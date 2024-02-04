Craig (heel) tallied five points (2-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt) and three rebounds across 14 minutes in Saturday's 123-115 loss to the Kings.

Craig was cleared to play for the first time since Dec. 16 following a 22-game absence due to a right heel plantar fascia sprain. Though the Bulls will be without Zach LaVine (foot) for the rest of the season and Patrick Williams (foot) through the All-Star break, Craig won't necessarily see his playing time increase dramatically from the 14 minutes he received Saturday. The Bulls have been making more use of small-ball lineups of late featuring Ayo Dosunmu and Alex Caruso as the team's starting wings, with DeMar DeRozan pushing up from small forward to power forward in the absence of Williams. With Dosunmu and Caruso both routinely clearing 30 minutes in recent contests, Craig likely won't have a path to more than 20-to-25 minutes per game even if he cements himself as the team's top forward off the bench.