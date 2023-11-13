Craig totaled three points (1-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt), 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal across 31 minutes during Sunday's 119-108 win over Detroit.

Craig has started five straight games ahead of Patrick Williams (finger). During that stretch, the veteran forward has averaged 3.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.0 steals in 24.2 minutes per game. That's not enough production to stream in standard leagues, but there may be some positive regression on the horizon. Craig is shooting just 27.3 percent from the field and 30.0 percent from downtown as a starter, but he shot 45.6 percent from the field and 39.5 percent from deep across 79 appearances (60 starts) with the Suns in 2022-23.