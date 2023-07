Craig and the Bulls agreed on a two-year contract Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The second year of the deal includes a player option. Craig is coming off a strong season with the Suns in which he averaged 7.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.3 three-pointers in 24.7 minutes. He'll provide the Bulls with some depth at both forward spots behind DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine.