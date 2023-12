Craig is dealing with a "pretty acute" right heel injury and is without a timeline for a return, Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Craig was doubtful ahead of Monday's 108-104 win over the 76ers due to what the Bulls labeled as right heel soreness, and based on Poe's report, the veteran forward looks set to miss additional time. His absence Monday allowed second-year player Dalen Terry to maintain a rotation spot.