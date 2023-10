Craig logged 11 points (4-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt), seven rebounds and one assist across 22 minutes during Wednesday's 124-104 loss to the Thunder.

After connecting on a career-best 39.5 percent of 3.1 threes per game last season, Craig picked up where he left to begin 2023-24. Craig seemingly has a relevant role in the Bulls' rotation, but he's still a defensive-oriented player unlikely to yield fantasy relevance.