Craig (knee) logged 14 minutes off the bench in Thursday's 125-122 win over the Warriors, finishing with zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two assists, one rebound and one block.

Making his return from a seven-game absence due to a right knee sprain, Craig was on a 12-to-16-minute restriction in his first game back in action. He ended up settling right in the middle of that restriction, but he could see a slight increase in playing time as he becomes further removed from the knee injury. Craig typically handles a low-usage role on offense and doesn't offer standout production in any one area, so he's worthy of consideration only in the deepest of leagues.