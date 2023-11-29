Craig racked up three points (1-1 FG, 1-1 3Pt), one rebound, one block and one steal across 13 minutes during Tuesday's 124-97 loss to the Celtics.

Craig managed just three points in 13 minutes Tuesday, failing to provide anything close to fantasy value. After being promoted to the starting lineup earlier in the season, things have been trending in a downward direction. Even in starters' minutes, Craig has never been a reliable producer. At this point, there is no reason to consider him outside of very deep leagues.