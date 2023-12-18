Craig (heel) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Philadelphia.

Craig was considered doubtful for Monday's matchup, so his status isn't particularly surprising. His next opportunity to suit up will be Wednesday against the Lakers, but coach Billy Donovan said Monday that Craig doesn't have a timetable to return, Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune reports. He'll be re-evaluated when the Bulls return to Chicago, while Dalen Terry and Patrick Williams are candidates to see an uptick in playing time Monday.