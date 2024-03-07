Craig (knee) won't play in Wednesday's game against the Jazz.
Craig was initially listed as doubtful, so his absence doesn't come as a surprise. Per K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago, head coach Billy Donovan said there's optimism for Craig to suit up Thursday at Golden State after being sidelined since the All-Star break.
