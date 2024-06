Craig exercised his $2.8M player option with the Bulls for the 2024-25 season Saturday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Craig will remain with the Bulls and will try to build his market value back up after an injury-plagued campaign in 2023-24. In 53 appearances for the Bulls, Craig produced averages of 5.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.1 three-pointers in 19.8 minutes.