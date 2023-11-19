Craig finished Saturday's 102-97 victory over the Heat with seven points (3-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and one block in 17 minutes.

Craig has operated off the bench in back-to-back appearances after starting seven straight contests. However, his role hasn't changed that much. As a reserve (seven appearances), he's averaged 5.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals-plus-blocks in 21.3 minutes per game. As a starter (seven appearances), he averaged 5.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 0.9 steals in 24.4 minutes per game.