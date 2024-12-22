site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: bulls-torrey-craig-questionable-to-play-monday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Bulls' Torrey Craig: Questionable to play Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Craig (Achilles) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Bucks.
Craig has not played in each of the Bulls' last eight games. Some of those have been healthy scratches, but he did miss Saturday's game against Boston due to left Achilles tendinopathy.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories
Alex Rikleen
• 7 min read