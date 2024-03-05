Craig (knee) could return during Chicago's ongoing road trip, Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune reports. He is out for Monday's game at Sacramento.

Craig returning Wednesday against Utah would be a surprise, but outings on Thursday against Golden State or Saturday against the Clippers are shaping up to be real possibilities. The 33-year-old has missed Chicago's five contests since the All-Star break after suffering a knee sprain during a personal workout, but he appears to be operating on the early side of his 2-to-4 week re-evaluation timeline. Coach Billy Donovan noted that Craig will return under a heavy minutes restriction when he ultimately takes the court.