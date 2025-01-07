Craig (lower leg) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Pacers.
Craig has missed the last three games for the Bulls due to injury, and there is no established timetable for his return. He has missed a total of 27 games this season and will miss his 28th Wednesday, but in the nine games Craig has played, he has averaged 6.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 0.2 steals and 0.1 blocks over 12.4 minutes.
More News
-
Bulls' Torrey Craig: Out Saturday, could miss further time•
-
Bulls' Torrey Craig: Doubtful for Saturday•
-
Bulls' Torrey Craig: Doesn't practice Friday•
-
Bulls' Torrey Craig: Ruled out for Wednesday•
-
Bulls' Torrey Craig: Unlikely to play Wednesday•
-
Bulls' Torrey Craig: Career-high five triples in win•