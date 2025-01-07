Craig (lower leg) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Pacers.

Craig has missed the last three games for the Bulls due to injury, and there is no established timetable for his return. He has missed a total of 27 games this season and will miss his 28th Wednesday, but in the nine games Craig has played, he has averaged 6.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 0.2 steals and 0.1 blocks over 12.4 minutes.