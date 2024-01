Coach Billy Donovan said Friday that Craig (heel) is going to start ramping up by running on the treadmill and doing standstill shooting, Will Gottlieb of AllCHGO.com reports.

Craig was diagnosed with an acute sprain of his right plantar fascia in mid-December and was expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks. A month later, he still appears far away from returning to game action. However, if his ramp-up process goes well, Craig could start practicing with the team in a week or so.