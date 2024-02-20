Craig injured his knee while working out over the All-Star break and is headed for further testing, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports. Craig is doubtful for Thursday's game against Boston.

The specifics of Craig's knee injury have yet to be reported, but a better understanding of the severity should come in the following days. The 33-year-old has missed 22 games due to a right plantar fascia sprain, beginning to generate durability concerns. Patrick Williams (foot) has yet to resume running, which could make Chicago's cast of forwards thin moving forward.