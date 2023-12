Craig has missed back-to-back practices due to knee soreness, but his status for Wednesday's game against the Hornets remains to be determined, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Craig was getting some shots up after Tuesday's practice, but he should be considered questionable, at best, for Wednesday's game against the Hornets. Patrick Williams has stepped up in recent games, and his floor will be a little higher in fantasy if Craig is unable to take the court.