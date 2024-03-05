Craig (knee) is listed as doubtful for Wednesday's game versus the Jazz.
Craig is expected to miss his seventh straight game Wednesday due to a right knee sprain. However, the veteran forward not being immediately ruled out is a good sign that he is nearing a return to action.
