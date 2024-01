Craig (heel) has been upgraded to doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Hornets.

Craig has been sidelined since mid-December and was initially given a 4-to-6-week timetable, and it sounds like a return is on the horizon. That's good news for a Chicago team that will be without Patrick Williams (foot) for at least a couple weeks. Craig holds averages of 6.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.1 three-pointers this season.