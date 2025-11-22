default-cbs-image
Jones (ankle) is available for Saturday's game against the Wizards, Will Gottlieb of AllCHGO.com reports.

Jones will play in the second leg of Chicago's back-to-back set, though he's expected to remain on a minutes restriction. The 25-year-old guard returned from a three-game absence due to an ankle impingement in Friday's loss to Miami, posting six points (2-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 18 minutes.

