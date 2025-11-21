Jones (ankle) will play under a minutes restriction of 20-to-24 minutes in Friday's game against the Heat, K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reports.

Jones is wrapping up a three-game absence with an ankle impingement. With Coby White resting Friday, Jones should receive extra ball-handling duties during his time in the backcourt. On the year, Jones has averaged 13.3 points, 5.5 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 2.1 steals per contest in 11 games.