In a three-team trade Sunday, the Bulls received Jones, Zach Collins, Kevin Huerter and a 2025 first-round pick, the Spurs will get back De'Aaron Fox and Jordan McLaughlin and the Kings will receive Zach LaVine (personal), Sidy Cissoko, three first-round picks and three second-round picks, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

The 2020 second-round pick was established as the Spurs' reserve guard behind Chris Paul and Devin Vassell, and over his last 20 outings Jones averaged 4.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.9 rebounds over 15.4 minutes per game. Jones will head to Chicago in the NBA's second blockbuster deal in less than 24 hours, where he will likely remain in a reserve role while competing against Huerter and Lonzo Ball for playing time off the bench behind starters Josh Giddey and Coby White.