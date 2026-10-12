Jones (ankle) went scoreless (0-3 FG) but recorded five assists, one rebound and one steal in 10 minutes during Sunday's 133-128 preseason loss to Denver.

Jones made his first preseason appearance after dealing with an ankle injury, providing solid playmaking despite struggling with his shot. He also avoided committing a turnover, an encouraging sign as he works his way back into game shape. His return gives Chicago another backcourt option heading into the regular season as the projected second-string point guard.