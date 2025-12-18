Jones registered 11 points (5-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, 11 assists and three steals in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 127-111 victory over the Cavaliers.

Jnoes recorded just his second double-double of the season, doing all of his work in only 24 minutes. All in all, it's been a strong season for Jones, putting up top 75 value in standard leagues, averaging 12.4 points, 5.2 assists and 1.7 steals in 28.0 minutes per game. While there are still doubts when it comes to his long-term role, his assist and steal numbers are consistent enough to at least warrant attention in the majority of leagues. The eventual return of Ayo Dosunmu from a thumb injury will complicate things, but until then, feel free to give Jones a look if he is available.