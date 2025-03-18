Jones notched 18 points (8-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 assists, four rebounds and three steals over 34 minutes during Monday's 111-97 victory over the Jazz.

Jones posted a game- and season-high mark in assists en route to his first double-double on the season. Additionally, he recorded a game-high mark in steals. The 25-year-old point guard has been a mainstay in the starting five of late due to Josh Giddey (ankle) and Lonzo Ball (wrist) being sidelined. Jones has started in each of the club's last seven outings, and he has scored 15 or more points in five of them.