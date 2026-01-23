site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Bulls' Tre Jones: Doubtful for Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Jones is doubtful for Saturday's game versus Boston with a left hamstring strain.
Jones has been diagnosed with a strain, and those tend to linger without proper rest. For as long as Jones is sidelined, the Bulls could lean more on Kevin Huerter and Ayo Dosunmu.
