Jones produced six points (1-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds and 12 assists across 30 minutes during Wednesday's 108-93 loss to Detroit.

Making his fifth straight start in place of Josh Giddey (hamstring), Jones led the Bulls in assists and finished second in boards to Nikola Vucevic. The dozen dimes tied Jones' season high, set in his first start Dec. 31 against the Pelicans, and during his stint in the starting five the 25-year-old guard is averaging 10.4 points, 8.2 assists and 3.2 rebounds in 27.4 minutes.