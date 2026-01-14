Jones erupted for 34 points (11-12 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven assists, two rebounds, one steal and just two turnovers across 27 minutes during Tuesday's 119-113 loss to the Rockets.

Jones set new career highs in points and triples, and while most of his teammates finished with negative plus/minus ratings, Jones ended his evening with a plus-two differential. Jones has been hot ever since Josh Giddey (hamstring) went down, posting top-70 value in 9-cat leagues behind averages of 14.1 points, 7.6 assists and just 1.4 turnovers per contest.