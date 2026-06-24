Bulls' Tre Jones: Early favorite for starting role?

Jones is in a position to begin the 2026-27 season as a starter after the Bulls drafted Caleb Wilson and Dailyn Swain on Tuesday.

Jones appears to be a big winner from a fantasy standpoint of Chicago's early offseason moves. Wilson and Swain should occupy their time at the forward spots, while Anfernee Simons (wrist) and Collin Sexton could also be on the move this summer as unrestricted free agents. Last regular season, Jones averaged 15.5 points, 5.6 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 28.2 minutes per tilt in 41 games as a starter, and a similar role could be on the horizon next year, especially if both Simons and Sexton walk away.