Jones produced 15 points (6-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, 10 assists, one block and one steal in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 138-110 win over the Clippers.

Despite coming off the bench once again, Jones recorded another impressive stat line, falling two rebounds short of a triple-double. With Josh Giddey (hamstring) sidelined, Jones has been able to play at an elite level, putting up top 25 value in seven games over the past two weeks. During that span, he has averaged 13.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, 8.1 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.1 three-pointers in 27.3 minutes per contest.