Jones finished with 20 points (8-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals over 33 minutes during Monday's 121-117 loss to the Spurs.

Jones had his best offensive showing of the season, scoring at least 17 points for the third straight game. Having now started in all 10 games, Jones has been a more than adequate replacement for the injured Coby White (calf), averaging 13.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 2.0 steals in 29.8 minutes per contest. Keep him rostered until White returns and perhaps, even beyond.