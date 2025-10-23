Jones finished with 12 points (5-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, eight assists and three steals across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 115-111 victory over Detroit.

Jones started alongside Josh Giddey on Wednesday and helped the Bulls secure the win on Opening Night. With Coby White (calf) sidelined for at least a couple weeks, Jones is likely to enjoy a boost in fantasy upside for the foreseeable future as an excellent source of points, assists and steals.