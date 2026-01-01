Jones posted 20 points (7-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds and 12 assists in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 134-118 victory over the Pelicans.

Jones' usage will be extremely high while Josh Giddey (hamstring) is out, and he started off the assignment with a bang. Jones was perfect from the floor and got the ball to other players effectively with a season-high 12 assists. His 20 points also matched his best scoring total of the 2024-25 campaign.