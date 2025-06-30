Jones (foot) agreed to a three-year, $24 million deal with the Bulls on Monday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Jones will return to Chicago after initially being acquired by the team via trade in February. The 25-year-old point guard appeared in 18 regular-season games (nine starts) with the Bulls in 2024-25, averaging 11.5 points, 4.9 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.1 steals while shooting 57.2 percent from the field across 25.2 minutes per game. Jones missed the team's final 12 regular-season outings after suffering a sprained left foot, though he's expected to be ready for training camp.