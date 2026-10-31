Jones registered 12 points (4-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), four rebounds, four assists, one block and four steals in 20 minutes during Friday's 125-111 loss to the Celtics.

Jones led the Bulls' bench in scoring Friday, and he also contributed defensively with four of Chicago's six steals. Jones has scored in double digits in five of the first six games of the regular season, but he's averaging only 18.2 minutes per contest off the bench after averaging 27.0 minutes per game across 65 regular-season contests (41 starts) during the 2025-26 campaign. He'll continue to be limited to a rotational role unless one of Josh Giddey or Norman Powell were to miss time.