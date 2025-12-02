Jones finished Monday's 125-120 loss to the Magic with 20 points (7-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), one rebound and three assists over 30 minutes.

Jones has been hot over the past four games, churning out averages of 15.8 points on 68.8 percent shooting from the field and 81.0 percent at the stripe to go with 5.0 assists and 1.3 steals a night. He did briefly exit Monday's game late in the fourth quarter after tweaking his left ankle, but he returned a few possessions later and was on the floor for crunch time, so he should be fine for Wednesday's matchup with the Nets.