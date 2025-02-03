Jones (recently traded) is not listed on the injury report for Tuesday's game against the Heat.

The point guard is expected to make his Bulls debut after having been included in Sunday's deal that sent Kevin Huerter, Zach Collins and Jones to Chicago. The 25-year-old will likely have to compete for playing time off the bench in a fairly crowded backcourt. Jones started the 2024-25 campaign with the Spurs, averaging 4.4 points, 3.8 assists and 2.1 rebounds across 16.1 minutes per contest in 28 regular-season outings off the bench.