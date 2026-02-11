Jones (hamstring) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against Boston.

Jones will miss an 11th straight game due to a strained left hamstring, but the guard will have the full All-Star break to rest and recover before Chicago's next game, which will come Feb. 19 against Toronto. With Josh Giddey (hamstring) also sidelined Wednesday, look for Chicago to lean on the quartet of Anfernee Simons, Jaden Ivey, Collin Sexton and Rob Dillingham in the backcourt.