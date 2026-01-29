site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: bulls-tre-jones-out-again-thursday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Bulls' Tre Jones: Out again Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Jones (hamstring) will not play Thursday against the Heat.
No surprise here, as the expectation is that Jones will miss multiple games for the Bulls. Ayo Dosunmu and Kevin Huerter will likely see an uptick in minutes in the meantime.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories