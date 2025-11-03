Jones contributed 15 points (6-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, five assists and one steal across 34 minutes during Sunday's 128-116 loss to the Knicks.

Jones has had a terrific start to the campaign, and he's likely to hold onto his current role until Coby White (calf) is able to return -- White is due to be re-evaluated soon. With the way Jones has been playing, the Bulls may want to look for ways to keep him heavily involved in the rotation.