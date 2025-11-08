Jones finished with 17 points (6-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal over 29 minutes during Friday's 126-110 loss to the Bucks.

Jones didn't have his best game in the Nov. 4 win over the 76ers, but the veteran floor general bounced back in this contest. He's been very productive as the Bulls' starting floor general. Aside from scoring in double digits in six of his eight contests, he's also putting up solid numbers as a rebounder and playmaker, and his all-around ability works as a perfect complement for Josh Giddey in the backcourt. Jones is averaging 12.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 2.1 steals per game in his first eight outings this season.