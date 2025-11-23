Jones registered 10 points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two rebounds and one assist across 26 minutes during Saturday's 121-120 victory over the Wizards.

Jones played through an ongoing ankle concern, although he failed to deliver anything of note. While it has been a strong start to the season, Jones' value could be about to trend in the wrong direction. Coby White recently returned from a calf injury and looks to be ramping up to full speed. Jones is someone to monitor closely in standard formats, but he could become a drop candidate moving forward.