Jones amassed 10 points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-9 FT), two rebounds and 11 assists over 28 minutes during Monday's 143-130 loss to the Pelicans.

Despite coming off the bench, Jones submitted his first double-double in 2025-26. Coby White is back in the lineup for the Bulls, though Jones' defensive and playmaking skills should keep him in a significant role in the second unit. Jones has averaged 12.7 points, 4.6 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 28.4 minutes per contest over nine games this month.