Jones (hamstring) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Lakers.

It was reported Friday that Jones would be re-evaluated in two weeks due to a left hamstring strain, though he was upgraded to doubtful for Monday's contest. Still, he'll remain sidelined for a second consecutive game at the very least. He should be considered doubtful for Wednesday's game against Indiana until Chicago offers an update on his status. With Jones unavailable, Ayo Dosunmu and Kevin Huerter are candidates for an uptick in minutes.