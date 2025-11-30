Jones registered 17 points (7-9 FG, 3-3 FT), one rebound and two assists over 29 minutes during Saturday's 103-101 loss to the Pacers.

Jones continues to play at a high level for the Bulls, and even though he's been moved to a bench role in recent weeks, that hasn't stopped the veteran guard from performing well. He's scored in double digits in each of his last four games, a stretch where he's shooting an impressive 57.5 percent from the floor.